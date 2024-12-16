Skip to Search
Skip to Live Player
Skip to Content
Skip to Footer
107.9 Coyote Country - #1 For New HIT Country!
Home
Rodeo Radio's Guide To NFR 2024
Latest Stories
News
Coyote Music News
Celebrity Dish
Around the Web
Trending
On Air
Shows
The Andie Summers Show
Shawn Stevens
Ryan Hunter
Paul Knight
Tate
Backstage Country
Jeff Kurkjian’s Country Beat
American Country Countdown With Kix Brooks
The Country Club With Dee Jay Silver
Recent Happenings
Listen + Watch
Listen + Watch
Podcasts
Galleries
Listen On Alexa
Podcasts
Galleries
Contests + Events
Contests +Events
Contests
Events
More
Connect
Contact Us
Sign Up For The Coyote Country Chronicle Newsletter
Download The 107.9 Coyote Country App
Beasley Best Community of Caring
Advertise
Careers
Join The Coyote VIP Club
Download Our App
Advertise With The Coyote
Backstage Country
Search for:
DELIVERED BY NETA BROOKLINE
Featured
Brantley Gilbert’s Ink Some Memories in the Sand Flyaway
December 16, 2024
Dan + Shay: Great Christmas Moments Then and Now
Lainey Wilson Strives To Be Her ‘Best Version’
Tour Santa’s House on Zillow
Holiday Gift Guide Brought To You By Sky Diamonds
Corey Kent Gets ‘Wild’ During Las Vegas Performance [GALLERY]
December 3, 2024
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze Takes Over Las Vegas Ballpark
November 21, 2024
Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To George Strait At CMAs
Don't Miss
Get The 107.9 Coyote Country App Today
Sign Up For The Coyote Country Chronicle Newsletter
Listen To 107.9 Coyote Country On Alexa
Must Haves
107.9 Coyote Country: Contests Winner FAQs
Andie Summers Show
December 16, 2024
Minute To Win It: What Was Elvis Presley’s Middle Name?
December 13, 2024
Minute To Win It: Who Is Miley Cyrus’s Godmother?
The Andie Summers Show “Weather Kid”
December 12, 2024
Minute To Win It: In What Country Was Coffee Invented?
December 11, 2024
Minute To Win It: How Many Legs Does A Lobster Have?
December 10, 2024
Minute To Win It: What Is The Most Expensive Spice In The World?
Cutthroat: Christmas Fun Fact Trivia
Love You Man: Donnie’s Baseball Jersey
December 9, 2024
“How Do I Politely Ask My In-Laws to Give Us Some Space?”
View More
Music
December 18, 2024
Thomas Rhett Dazzles In His Debut Vegas Stint
Carly Pearce Helps Michael Buble Realize a Dream
Keith Urban: This Rock Icon Inspired His Christmas Video
December 16, 2024
Little Big Town’s Homecoming Nashville Celebration
Kane Brown: ‘I Needed To Stop Hiding’
Jelly Roll, Carrie Underwood To Appear On Comedy Special
Dan + Shay: Great Christmas Moments Then and Now
Lainey Wilson Strives To Be Her ‘Best Version’
Reba Won’t Be Cutting Down a Christmas Tree This Year
View More
Entertainment
December 18, 2024
Cancelled TV Shows in 2024: 6 Series That Didn’t Make the Cut
December 17, 2024
Romantasy: The Publishing Industry’s Hottest Genre
The Golden Globes 2025: A Look at the Nominated Best TV Series – Drama
Unexpected Movie Flops of 2024
December 16, 2024
Surprise! Superhero Films Have To Be Good Or No One Will Care
7 of the Biggest Celebrity Breakups in 2024
Golden Globes Nominees: 6 Best Animated Motion Picture You Can’t Miss
5 Christmas Episodes of Popular TV Shows to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
December 15, 2024
2025 Golden Globes Nominees: Drama Actors Most Prestigious Roles
View More
Podcasts
Cutthroat: Christmas Hinky Pinkies
08:12
Download
Dec 17th
Love You Man: Donnie’s Snowboard Lessons
03:41
Download
Dec 17th
Minute To Win It: How Many Ghosts Are In ‘A Christmas Carol?
02:53
Download
Dec 17th
Minute To Win It: What Was Elvis Presley’s Middle Name?
02:48
Download
Dec 16th
WWE Saturday Night Main Event recap 2024
08:40
Download
Dec 15th
Las Vegas Weather Kid: 2nd Grader Allison
01:26
Download
Dec 13th
Boston Weather Kid: 2nd Grader Allison
01:24
Download
Dec 13th
Philly Weather Kid: 2nd Grader Allison
01:52
Download
Dec 13th
Minute To Win It: Who Is Miley Cyrus’s Godmother?
03:31
Download
Dec 13th
View More
Concerts & Events
Disney On Ice Presents Magic In The Stars!
January 9
2025
-
January 12
2025
Post Malone: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour with Jelly Roll
May 3
2025
Lifestyle
December 18, 2024
Foolproof your 2025’s New Year’s Resolutions
December 17, 2024
5 Tips to Prepare For Christmas Travel
December 16, 2024
Deep Dive Into New Year’s Resolution Ideas
Holiday Gift Guide Brought To You By Sky Diamonds
Tour Santa’s House on Zillow
How to Stay Healthy During This Season of Christmas Dinners
December 15, 2024
Christmas Home Decors on a Budget: 6 Ways to Decorate Without Overspending
How to Host an Awesome Christmas Party: 5 Tips for Success
December 13, 2024
Friendly Conversation Starters for Christmas Dinner
View More
Photos
Every Western Lover’s Dream: Cowboy Christmas Las Vegas’ Epic Shopping [GALLERY]
Corey Kent Gets ‘Wild’ During Las Vegas Performance [GALLERY]
F1 Las Vegas Roars to Life: Must-See Photos from Practice Sessions [GALLERY]
Paws In The Park 2024: Another Barktastic Year Of Furry Friends [GALLERY]
‘I Voted’ Sticker: 5 Fun Facts About Civic Duty’s Most Iconic Symbol
Clark County’s Monster Mash Trunk Or Treat Event 2024 [GALLERY]
Epic Photos From Tropicana Las Vegas’ Implosion
Tropicana Announces Demolition Date: 12 Stunning Photos To Remember ‘The Trop’
Summer Olympics 2024: Best & Worst Fashion Choices from the Opening Ceremony
View More
Contests
🎅 Something for Santa Giveaway 🎁
Brantley Gilbert’s Ink Some Memories in the Sand Flyaway