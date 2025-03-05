Mondays Dark Plans $50M Community Hub for Vegas Entertainment Workers

Mondays Dark founder Mark Shunock announced plans to build Space 2.0 — a $50 million nonprofit community center to support Las Vegas entertainment industry workers and local nonprofits.

The facility will cover 80,000 square feet and dedicate itself to mental health services, including therapy offices, classrooms, studios, and event spaces to meet the needs of those in the industry.

The announcement was on Feb. 24, 2025, in front of Nevada First Lady Donna Lombardo, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, and other community leaders. Annette Bening, chair of the Entertainment Community Fund board of directors, emphasized the growing need for critical services to support Las Vegas entertainers and industry professionals, especially during challenging times. She highlighted how Space 2.0 will provide essential resources to help entertainment professionals navigate mental health challenges and career uncertainties.

“Forty million people come to Vegas every year to forget about their problems, but in a visitor-centric city, residents don't get the attention they deserve,” Shunock said to KTNV.

Since its inception in 2013, Mondays Dark has been a powerhouse in Las Vegas philanthropy, raising more than $1.8 million for local charities. During the pandemic, the organization hosted a telethon that raised $122,000 for entertainment workers in need. With Space 2.0, Shunock hopes to build on that impact by offering a permanent helping hand to those in the hospitality and entertainment businesses.

Designated for Polaris and Harmon, Space 2.0 will host seven nonprofits serving first responders, veterans, educators, students, hospitality workers, and entertainers. A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for February 2026, with the center opening in 2028. The proposed facility has already secured $2 million toward achieving the goal. It will be larger than the original Space facility and offer more resources.