Luke Combs: Don’t Tell Him He’s Not Tall

Luke Combs apparently reads what is printed about him online. Recently, he had an objection to a site that published a bio of country stars that stated his height was 5'9", a height he was not thrilled with.

He posted his thoughts on the place where country stars go to air their grievances, X / Twitter.

Luke posted a photo of the bio page on X and wrote, "5’9” is crazy work. 6 foot 300lbs of beefcake here according to my driver's license."

The average height for a man in the United States is actually 5'9".

Country stars vary in height, with extremely tall stars like Blake Shelton, who is 6'6", and shorter superstars like Kenny Chesney, who stands at 5'7". Eric Church, who Combs recently stood next to when the two were given a Humanitarian Award at CRS in Nashville, stands at 6'2".

Combs is at the top of the country music game, playing to sold-out stadiums of fans each weekend, but he has not had one experience that most country stars have already had.

In a recent interview, he said that there is one country music icon he has [inlink id="luke-combs-country-icon-salty" text="never come face to face"] with, and it irritates him.

Luke said, "I would like to run into George Strait. I've never met George Strait, ever. I feel like everyone in the world has, and I haven't."

He added, "I'm at the point where I'm salty about it." When asked about when it happens how would he feel, he said, "That would be cool, yeah!"