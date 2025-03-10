Raiders Sign Former Bengals Guard Alex Cappa to $11M Deal

TAMPA, FL – AUGUST 23: Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on from the bench during the fourth quarter of the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium on August 23, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.

The Las Vegas Raiders have bolstered their offensive line by adding veteran guard Alex Cappa on a two-year, $11.2 million contract, with $5.5 million fully guaranteed at signing, as per Adam Schefter's post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Cappa, a seven-year NFL veteran, has made 96 career starts for the Raiders and has missed one game over the past five seasons. The 30-year-old started all 50 games he appeared in with the Cincinnati Bengals, including every offensive snap for the 2024 season, before being cut. Even after his release, Cappa became one of the Bengals' most steady linemen, anchoring the offensive line since joining in 2022.

Before signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cappa was the starting right guard for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He helped the 2021 team allow a league-low 23 sacks. He helped propel the Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl LV with quarterback Tom Brady in one of the league's most dominating pass-protecting units.

Cappa's signing reunites him with Raiders general manager John Spytek, who was in Tampa Bay's front office when Cappa was drafted in 2018. The move comes as Las Vegas builds up its offensive line under the direction of new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to overhaul the passing game, which ranked in the bottom 10 in several critical offensive numbers last season.

Next season, the Raiders own the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and should be looking for a quarterback or running back to help boost their offensive firepower. The addition of Cappa brings instant stability to a porous 2024 offensive line and will help ensure the next signal-caller on the roster is better protected.

Cappa's signing fuels possibilities for Bucs free-agent OL Ben Bredeson. Today marks the start of NFL free agency, and Bredeson is reportedly looking for a two-year, $15 million contract. Teams like the Arizona Cardinals may consider bringing Bredeson into the fold.