Rascal Flatts Keep Singing The Hits In Their Setlist

Rascal Flatts is celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band out on the road on their "Life Is A Highway Tour." They’re playing their brand new collaboration with The Jonas Brothers, “I Dare You,” but they’re also singing a lot of songs that they’ve been singing for many, many years.

And even though there might be a couple of songs they’d personally be glad to retire from their set list, Rascal Flatts is grateful for all of their hits and they know their fans love hearing them.

Rascal Flatts's Jay Demarcus told us recently, "Most of them are still fun to sing. You know, when you have a crowd that’s so thrilled to see you in front of you, singing every word back to you, how can it not be fun?”

Lead singer Gary LeVox adds, "Yeah, we have the greatest jobs in the world. And a lot of times, even if it’s not the most fun song for us to sing, we know what it means to the people who have paid their money to come see the show. And it’s their show, we are there for them. So that re-energizes us like, you know what? It’s not about us.”

The trio is back on the radio with their new song with the Jonas Brothers, “I Dare You,” and the guys were excited to record it and put it out for a lot of different reasons.

Gary told us, "Yeah, with ‘I Dare You,’ you know, it gave us a chance to be back in the studio together cuttin’ some new music …”

DeMarcus added, "Which we hadn’t done since ‘How They Remember You,’ – five years, six years maybe." Levox pipes in, "Yep, and then to have a collab with Jo Bros, it was fun."