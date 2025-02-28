Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. Partner on $2.85B Las Vegas Studio Project

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery have announced a joint venture to develop Summerlin Studios on Feb. 26. It will be a state-of-the-art film and television production facility in Las Vegas. The project will span 31 acres and include both production spaces and mixed-use development. This will help make Nevada a top entertainment industry hub.

"We are excited to work with Sony Pictures and with Howard Hughes to bring large- and small-scale film and TV productions to Nevada," said Warner Bros. Discovery chief operating officer Simon Robinson to News 3 Las Vegas.

The development of Summerlin Studios is expected to create nearly 18,000 jobs. Assembly Majority Leader Sandra Jauregui it could help Nevada attract major productions and provide high-paying jobs to the community.

David O'Reilly, CEO of Howard Hughes, expressed the impact of the studio, noting that it will not only elevate the local economy but also give Nevada a larger role in entertainment. Howard Hughes Holdings will help develop the project alongside the studios.