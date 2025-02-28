Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. Partner on $2.85B Las Vegas Studio Project
Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery have announced a joint venture to develop Summerlin Studios on Feb. 26. It will be a state-of-the-art film and television production facility in Las Vegas. The project will span 31 acres and include both production spaces and mixed-use development. This will help make Nevada a top entertainment industry hub.
"We are excited to work with Sony Pictures and with Howard Hughes to bring large- and small-scale film and TV productions to Nevada," said Warner Bros. Discovery chief operating officer Simon Robinson to News 3 Las Vegas.
The development of Summerlin Studios is expected to create nearly 18,000 jobs. Assembly Majority Leader Sandra Jauregui it could help Nevada attract major productions and provide high-paying jobs to the community.
David O'Reilly, CEO of Howard Hughes, expressed the impact of the studio, noting that it will not only elevate the local economy but also give Nevada a larger role in entertainment. Howard Hughes Holdings will help develop the project alongside the studios.
To continue, the project requires legislative support. Assembly Bill 238 (AB 238) which will be revised to accommodate the new studio initiative is important. The first hearing took place yesterday in the Assembly Revenue Committee to discuss the bill's provisions. If AB 238 is approved, transferable tax credits for film infrastructure at Summerlin Studios will be available. They would take effect on Jul. 1, 2028.
This collaboration represents a major investment in Nevada's future. It will help solidify Las Vegas as a premier film and television production destination. Industry leaders and local officials are encouraged that Summerlin Studios will bring lasting economic and cultural benefits to the state.