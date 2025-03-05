Lainey Wilson Kicks Off European ‘WhirlWind’ Tour
Lainey Wilson posted photos of herself in a photo session wearing a black hat and black leather jacket and talked about her trip to Europe to play for fans and…
Lainey Wilson posted photos of herself in a photo session wearing a black hat and black leather jacket and talked about her trip to Europe to play for fans and kick off her 2025 "WhirlWind" tour.
Lainey captioned the post on Instagram, "The #WhirlwindWorldTour kicks off in Europe. I feel like I’ve been counting down the days since I put this record out, and it’s hard to believe that it’s finally here. Let’s get this party started"
See that post here.
Lainey's European 'WhirlWind' Tour Dates:
Mar. 4 — Zurich, CH — X-TRA
Mar. 6 — Antwerp, BE — De Roma
Mar. 8 — Rotterdam, NL — Rotterdam Ahoy
Mar. 9 — Berlin, DE — Uber Eats Music Hall
Mar. 12 — Copenhagen, DK — Vega Main
Mar. 14 — London, UK — O2 Arena
Mar. 15 — Belfast, N. Ireland — SSE Arena
Mar. 16 — Glasgow, Scotland — The SSE Hydro
Mar. 18 — Kingston upon Thames, UK — Banquet Records
Mar. 19 — Paris, FR — Elysée Montmartre
She starts her tour in the States on May 30 in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Wilson recently topped the [inlink id="lainey-wilson-success-playing-washboard" text="country music charts"] with her song "4X4 By You," and the country superstar celebrated by playing the washboard along with studio musicians in Nashville.
Lainey posted a sweet video clip on her Instagram wearing the silver washboard, a red top, and a black designer ball cap. She said, surrounded by musicians, "'4x4 By You' went number one, so we're celebrating in the studio today. Thank you to the fans, thank you to country radio."
Many of her three million Instagram followers reacted to the post, and many of them congratulated her on her latest success. One fan wrote, "LOVE this version." Another fan commented, "Looks like you’re having fun. Congratulations on your engagement! Love you, pretty lady." One more die-hard fan said, "This is so much fun!!"
See that post here.