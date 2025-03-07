5 Pure Queens Of Country Music

Country Music has had its share of amazing women, some of whom are considered to be "Queens Of Country Music." As we celebrate Women's History Month, I wanted to take a moment to recognize what I believe are the current and past Queens of the genre.

In the 1960s, country music stars like Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn ruled the country charts and country fans' hearts.

We all know the story of Loretta Lynn. Sissy Spacek portrayed the country icon in the movie Coal Miner's Daughter in 1980, and won the Oscar for Best Actress.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Dolly Parton and Barbara Mandrell ruled country music, as Mandrell became the first artist to win the CMA Entertainer of the Year Award twice in a row in 1980 and 1981. Lynn was the first woman to win the top award of EOTY from the CMA in 1972. Between the two, Parton was crowned CMA's EOTY in 1978.

When Lainey Wilson won the CMA EOTY honor in 2023, she talked about Dolly, telling us [inlink id="lainey-wilson-dolly-parton" text="backstage after her win"], "When I went to Dollywood, and I hung out with her a little bit, I told her… I said the CMAs are around the corner. She said, 'I've won one a time or two.' I mean, Dolly, she's it. She's the one that I look to when I think about how to go about this business.

Wilson added, "She's never been scared to step outside the lines, to step outside the box. But at the same time, she's completely true to herself and true to her story."

Country Queen titles fluctuate through the years, but some women in country music stand out above the rest.

Lainey Wilson

Lainey has quickly become of Queen of Country Music, and if she keeps up what she's doing, she will be around for a long time. It's Wilson who reminds me most right now of Reba and Dolly, as she works tirelessly toward her goal of country music stardom and legacy.

Lainey has made her time in the spotlight work for her, and she does whatever she can to be relevant and appears to be enjoying her moments in superstardom. Her embrace of the Grand Ole Opry also stands out, as does her kindness and willingness to collaborate and work with so many artists in all genres.

Miranda Lambert

Miranda has been honored with more Academy of Country Music Awards than any other artist in history. Lambert is also a seven-time winner of the CMA's Female Vocalist of the Year, beating a record once held by Reba. She is also a three-time Grammy winner, with her most recent Grammy win in 2021 for Best Country Album for Wildcard.

She started her own branch of Big Loud Records to continue her recording career after leaving Sony after twenty years. She also made a big splash in Las Vegas in the last few years with her "Velvet Rodeo" show at Planet Hollywood.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie recently made her premiere as a Judge on American Idol's 25th season. It's the show that made her a star in 2005.

Underwood is a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry, known as country music's church, and plays the Opry whenever she can. She has won the Entertainer of the Year honor from the ACM and has sold a whopping 70 million albums in her career since her debut in 2005.

Carrie has had 42 songs on the Billboard chart and over 25 number-one hits.

Reba McEntire

Reba remains at the top of her game in Nashville and Hollywood with her new sitcom, Happy's Place, as she continues to be in the spotlight. During her recent stint on NBC's The Voice, she was often referred to as "Queen of Country Music."

Reba's superstardom in country music started in the 1980s. Since the 1970s, McEntire has placed over 100 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, 25 of which reached the number one spot. She has sold 75 million albums in her career. She has won countless country music awards, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011, and received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2018.

Dolly Parton

So much can be said about Dolly. She is the ultimate Queen of Country Music and has been that since the 1970s. All of the other Queens on this list cite Parton as an inspiration, as do many music stars in all genres of music.

Dolly has sold more than 100 million albums in her long career, which started when she moved to Nashville straight out of high school at age 18. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.