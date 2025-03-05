Garth Brooks Readies ‘Anthology V: The Comeback’

Garth Brooks is set to release Anthology V: The Comeback – the latest edition of his Anthology series – which arrives on April 4. In the new edition, Garth will relive the years of his life and career that found him emerging from retirement in Oklahoma and returning to the concert stage in a big way with a massive arena tour that went on to become the largest in American history, with 391 shows and over 6.2 million tickets sold.

The series marks the extreme highs and lows of the most challenging time in his life as an artist. The music business had changed dramatically in the 14 years he was retired, meaning fans will witness how he embraced new technology, reinvented his music past and present, and created one-on-one conversations between himself and those who waited for his return.

The story is told by Garth and those members of his team and musical family who were there to witness it. The set will feature the music he created during that time, not to mention more than 150 never-before-seen photos behind the scenes on tour and backstage as he earns his fifth and sixth CMA Entertainer of the Year awards.

The Anthology V: The Comeback is available for pre-order via TalkShopLive and Amazon.com ahead of its April 4 release date.

Brooks made a [inlink id="garth-brooks-last-vegas-shows" text="triumphant return"] to the concert stage last month, returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for the final run of shows on his Las Vegas residency.

Declaring it was "too much fun we can’t wait to do it again," Garth spent three consecutive nights playing to standing-room audiences, treating each to performances that were both intimate and energy-packed, all the while feeling as much emotion as many of those in the crowd.

He said after the shows, "Coming to the end of the Caesars run – it’s a bittersweet kind of feeling. I mean, everyone loves accomplishment and to reach your goals. The bittersweet part of it is…[you] fall in love with the people that work here. I’m gonna miss ’em! It’s been a great run."