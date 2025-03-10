Backstage Country

Brad Paisley’s New Collaboration With Rock Band

Brad Paisley and American rock band Dawes have released new music. The new collaboration is called “Raining Inside.” Brad wrote the song with Taylor Goldsmith, lead singer of Dawes, and…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Brad Paisley performs in a cowboy hat and black and white jacket.
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Brad Paisley and American rock band Dawes have released new music. The new collaboration is called "Raining Inside." Brad wrote the song with Taylor Goldsmith, lead singer of Dawes, and Lee Thomas Miller, in 2024.

The song was initially recorded with just Paisley’s vocals but was inspired into a collaboration after the magic of the Grammy performance with Taylor and his brother Griffin (Dawes) on Randy Newman’s "I Love L.A." with an all-star band that included Brad, Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard, John Legend, and St. Vincent.

Last week, Paisley announced his "Truck Still Works World Tour" will launch on May 21 at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The first leg of 16 shows is slated to run through August. Walker Hayes is the special guest on the tour with Avery Anna, Mae Estes, and Alexandra Kay sharing the opening slot. The tour schedule includes the country star's first-ever shows at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Before the tour kicks off, Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley will present the third annual “Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without” with Brad Paisley & Friends at Zanies in Nashville. The April 13 event will benefit The Store.

RELATED: Brad Paisley: The LA Fires Are Personal

“Truck Still Works World Tour” schedule:

5/21 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center
5/22 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
5/24 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
5/29 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
5/30 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest
5/31 - Everett, WA - Angel Of the Winds Arena
6/5 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
6/6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
6/7 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park
7/10 - Ft. Loramie, OH - Country Concert Festival
7/12 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
7/17 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
7/18 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
7/19 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
7/24 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion
7/25 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre
8/1 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena
8/2 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
8/3 - Clearwater, FL - The Baycare Sound
8/8 - Arcadia, WI - Ashley For the Arts Festival

Brad Paisley
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupAuthor
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
Related Stories
Donald Trump Being Rushed Off Stage
Las Vegas LocalDonald Trump Safe, 2 Killed In Rally Shooting: Latest UpdatesSlone Terranella
Jelly Roll, winner of the Music Event of the Year award for "Save Me," poses in the press room during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards. Jellyroll, The Band, Drops Lawsuit Against Jelly Roll
All Music NewsJellyroll Drops Lawsuit Against Jelly RollRansom Garcia
Taylor Swift attends "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere. Is Taylor Swift a good role model?
All Music NewsIs Taylor Swift a Good Role Model for Kids? A Newsweek Writer Doesn’t Think SoRansom Garcia
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect