Brad Paisley’s New Collaboration With Rock Band
Brad Paisley and American rock band Dawes have released new music. The new collaboration is called “Raining Inside.” Brad wrote the song with Taylor Goldsmith, lead singer of Dawes, and…
Brad Paisley and American rock band Dawes have released new music. The new collaboration is called "Raining Inside." Brad wrote the song with Taylor Goldsmith, lead singer of Dawes, and Lee Thomas Miller, in 2024.
The song was initially recorded with just Paisley’s vocals but was inspired into a collaboration after the magic of the Grammy performance with Taylor and his brother Griffin (Dawes) on Randy Newman’s "I Love L.A." with an all-star band that included Brad, Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard, John Legend, and St. Vincent.
Last week, Paisley announced his "Truck Still Works World Tour" will launch on May 21 at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
The first leg of 16 shows is slated to run through August. Walker Hayes is the special guest on the tour with Avery Anna, Mae Estes, and Alexandra Kay sharing the opening slot. The tour schedule includes the country star's first-ever shows at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Before the tour kicks off, Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley will present the third annual “Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without” with Brad Paisley & Friends at Zanies in Nashville. The April 13 event will benefit The Store.
“Truck Still Works World Tour” schedule:
5/21 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center
5/22 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
5/24 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
5/29 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
5/30 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest
5/31 - Everett, WA - Angel Of the Winds Arena
6/5 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
6/6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
6/7 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park
7/10 - Ft. Loramie, OH - Country Concert Festival
7/12 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
7/17 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
7/18 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
7/19 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
7/24 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion
7/25 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre
8/1 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena
8/2 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
8/3 - Clearwater, FL - The Baycare Sound
8/8 - Arcadia, WI - Ashley For the Arts Festival