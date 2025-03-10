Backstage Country

Golden Knights’ Prospect Brisson Aims for Full NHL Season After January Debut

Jennifer Eggleston
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 22: Brendan Brisson #19 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on January 22, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey.

 (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

One of the clubs eyeing the Stanley Cup is the Vegas Golden Knights, who will be looking for a healthy contribution from their rookie, Brendan Brisson.

Brisson scored the game-winning goal against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in his second game with the team. Brisson made his NHL debut in January 2024 and scored two goals. But since the start of the 2024-25 season, he has not found a consistent role, featuring in matches both in October and March without registering a point.

Brisson was drafted 29th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft and grew his game at the University of Michigan, where he distinguished himself as an offensive player with a high hockey sense. That's how he introduced himself to the Golden Knights, a team new to him, but some of this season has come with new obstacles.

And even though he has only seen limited playing time, his goals remain simple: to keep getting better and earn a spot on the roster.

Brisson spoke with Channel 13's Nick Walters recently and still maintains his determination to play a full 82-game season and contribute meaningfully. "Be here for 82 games, be here for the full season," Brisson said about his ambitions this season. "I got my foot in the door last year with 15 games and hopefully just having a role on the team... producing and winning games."

His perseverance embodies the Golden Knights' ethos — which prioritizes speed, versatility, and a relentless work ethic — and the son of a Blue Bombers player has made it his mission to personify that ethos.

The chase for a spot on the roster continues to be fierce as the Golden Knights pursue another playoff run. With the two-way ability and hard work added to Brisson's impressive arsenal, he's establishing himself as a name to be earmarked over the next several months.

His offensive dividends and ability to acclimate to the speed of the NHL will be critical in his battle for a long-term role in front of the net in Vegas.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
