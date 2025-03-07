Cody Johnson Shows A Different Side To Carrie Underwood

Cody Johnson says that he believes listeners get a side of Carrie Underwood in “I’m Gonna Love You” that they have never heard before.

He told us in a recent interview, "When we were recording the band tracks of it, we actually FaceTimed her and was like, 'Listen to and sing along with this in the car. You know, do we want to go here? ’Cause, if we go here, it’s too high for me, and if we go here, it’s kind of too low for you.' So we settled on a spot right in the middle. It would have been 1/2 step down from standard tuning, and she told me she was like, 'Man, two things I don’t do is a low register and a love song, but here we are.' Man, I love it. I thought it was a piece of Carrie that we haven’t seen yet."

Johnson's high praise for Carrie continued as he compared her to his “Dear Rodeo” collaborator, Reba McEntire.

He said, "She reminds me a lot of working with Reba in that, like, to be such an American icon and to have such a huge voice. She’s a very, very normal, down-to-earth person that is just the sweetest lady you can meet. I mean, she’s been so wonderful to work with, and I think her vocals speak for itself. It’s insane. She did such a great job on the song."

Underwood recently [inlink id="carrie-underwood-cody-johsnon-fans" text="shocked fans"] when she appeared on stage in Nashville (2/15) to perform her duet "I'm Gonna Love You" with Cody Johnson during his second soldout show of the weekend at the Bridgestone Arena.

Her stepping on stage happened with no introduction as Cody began the song, and she appeared next to him on stage wearing a leopard skin skirt and black boots.

After she finished the song and waved to the screaming crowd, Cody simply said, "Yeah, that was cool."

Carrie thought it was cool, as well. She posted images from the moment on Instagram and wrote to her 13 million fans on the platform, "Fun with friends! ‘Twas a pleasure joining @codyjohnson on stage Saturday night at @bridgestonearenaofficial! He’s the real deal, folks! Such a great show, and what a LOUD crowd! #Nashville."