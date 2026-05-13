Russell Dickerson Celebrates Birthday With WWE-Themed Nashville Concert
Russell Dickerson entered Ascend Amphitheater on May 8 like a WWE headliner, turning downtown Nashville into a full-scale, dance-heavy spectacle dubbed “Russellmania.” Dickerson called it the biggest show he had…
Russell Dickerson entered Ascend Amphitheater on May 8 like a WWE headliner, turning downtown Nashville into a full-scale, dance-heavy spectacle dubbed "Russellmania." Dickerson called it the biggest show he had ever played in Nashville, a step up from the previous year at The Pinnacle.
"Thank y'all for coming to my birthday party tonight," Dickerson shared from stage. "I'm gonna try not to cry on my birthday. This is insane. I hear your beautiful, angelic voices."
The evening's lineup included Kevin Powers, Adrien Nunez, and Tyler Hubbard — but a last-minute addition shocked the crowd when Thomas Rhett stepped to the microphone and eased into "Die a Happy Man." "I know what you're probably thinking, what the crap am I doing up here?" Rhett told the crowd. "I lost a bet to Russell about six months ago. In the loss, he said I had to open for him tonight, so this is me opening for him."
One of the evening's standout moments came when Nunez led the audience in singing "Happy Birthday" for Dickerson — only for Dickerson to flip the surprise back on Nunez by announcing his upcoming Grand Ole Opry debut on June 17. After a tender "16 Me" segment featuring childhood photos, Dickerson wove through the crowd for "What A Life," then delivered solo B-stage performances of "Famous Back Home," "God Gave Me A Girl," and "Every Little Thing." He returned to the main stage to debut his newly released Fetty Wap collaboration "Boots," followed by a mashup of "MGNO" and "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."
For nearly two hours, Dickerson kept Ascend Amphitheater moving with high-energy country-pop hooks, wrestling theatrics, and nonstop dancing. An "RD" mascot wandered onstage during the "MGNO" mashup as the ultimate hype man. Dickerson closed the main set by ripping off his white tank top and disappearing into smoke before returning for two encores, holding a soaring note for 13 seconds during "Yours" and finishing with "Happen to Me."
Dickerson debuted "Boots" — his genre-bending midnight release collaboration with Fetty Wap — with the crowd erupting into chants of "Fetty! Fetty! Fetty!" though the rapper did not appear onstage. The track's creation was sparked by a viral TikTok that amassed over 34 million views, ultimately leading to the unexpected crossover.