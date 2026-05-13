Disney and CMA Deal Extended Until 2032

The Country Music Association (CMA) and Disney have officially extended their longtime partnership through 2032. Now, securing the future home of the CMA Awards, CMA Fest, and CMA Country Christmas at the House of Mouse for several more years. The new agreement builds on a collaboration between CMA and ABC that has already lasted two decades.

CMA Awards Headed to Disney+ for the First Time

One of the biggest changes included in the new deal is the addition of live streaming on Disney+ beginning with the 60th Annual CMA Awards. CMA Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Trahern, said, “For two decades, Disney has been CMA’s partner in celebrating excellence in Country Music and bringing its artists and storytelling to audiences around the world. Extending our collaboration with Disney and expanding the show to livestream on Disney+ marks an exciting next step for CMA, allowing us to reach new audiences while continuing our role in elevating and shaping the genre.”

She continued, “As I prepare to retire at the end of the year, ensuring CMA is strongly positioned for the future has remained one of my highest priorities, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together. As we approach ‘The 60th Annual CMA Awards’ this fall and a new chapter for CMA Fest in the new stadium in 2027, I’m excited for what’s ahead for both CMA and Country Music.”

Chairman of Disney Entertainment Television Debra OConnell said, “We’re grateful to Sarah Trahern and our incredible partners at the Country Music Association and are excited to continue hosting the most iconic night in Country Music for years to come. Disney has long been the home for the very best in live entertainment, and now, with the addition of Disney+, we are expanding the show’s reach like never before.”