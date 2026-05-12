Win Tickets to Shucked The Musical at The Smith Center

Get ready to laugh your boots off with 102.7 Coyote Country and your chance to win tickets to see SHUCKED at The Smith Center! The Tony Award®-winning musical comedy that audiences everywhere are calling “flat out hilarious” is coming to Las Vegas, and we want to send you to experience the fun live on stage.

SHUCKED is the hit Broadway musical comedy packed with heart, humor, and a whole lot of corn-fed charm. The story follows Maizy and Beau, who are preparing to get married when disaster strikes their small town of Cob County — the corn protecting their community suddenly starts to die. With the town in crisis, someone must venture beyond the county lines in search of answers. What follows is an a-maize-ing adventure filled with unexpected twists, lovable characters, hilarious comedy, and unforgettable songs including “Woman of the World,” “Somebody Will,” and “Independently Owned.”

102.7 Coyote Country wants to give you the chance to experience this Broadway smash hit live at The Smith Center. Enter online now for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to SHUCKED and enjoy one of the funniest musicals to hit the stage.