Shania Twain Opens Up About Upcoming Album: ‘Reflection of My Childhood’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: Shania Twain attends the Shania Twain rose ceremony at No Vacancy on May 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for the Shania Twain Foundation)

Country-pop icon Shania Twain is giving fans a glimpse into her upcoming album. In a recent interview, the singer opened up about her latest project, describing it as a “reflection of my childhood” and her life before fame.

Shania Twain Revisits Her Roots

Known for empowering anthems and chart-topping crossover hits, Twain revealed that now that she’s almost 60, her next chapter of music is about her journey. “It's a reflection of my childhood, the environment I grew up in. There's a lot of descriptive language,” Twain told PEOPLE Magazine. “I'm turning 60, and I feel good, and I've got to celebrate that. I'm grateful to have made it this far," she reflected. "So I was celebrating that with all of the Queen of Me music. But who makes you who you become, basically? I had never shared that with the fans before.”

She also added, “[My fans] only know Shania from my first records... My first hit wasn't until I was 30. So there's a whole lot of Shania they don't know about, and that's what the new music's about.”

On Finding Peace

Aside from sharing with fans the side of her they didn’t see, the forthcoming album also describes the peace she found. “I feel really settled and at peace with a lot of the challenges and things that I've gone through, but who hasn't — at my age — gone through stuff, right? But at some point in your life, it's healthy to come to peace and terms with the things that you revisit maybe a little more often than is good for you.”

She added that she had fun revisiting her past, now that she has a positive outlook. “I took ownership of being able to say to myself and to share it out loud in the music that it's made me who I am. I wouldn't trade it for anything because I'm actually quite happy with where I am and who I am, and I wouldn't trade that.”

No schedule yet for the release of her latest album, but a new song, "Dirty Rosie," drops on Wednesday, May 13.