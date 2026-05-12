Kacey Musgraves Forced to Explain Time Zone Lyric to Host, Sparking Influencer Journalism Debate

Internet personality Jake Shane is facing online backlash after asking Kacey Musgraves to explain a lyric from her 2018 song "Slow Burn" during a recent interview — a lyric many fans consider one of her most straightforward and literal lines.

When asked what lyric or song she is most proud of, Musgraves told Shane during her interview, "I think ultimately, maybe 'Slow Burn.' I think it feels the best. I feel like I'm at home in my dead center whenever I'm playing that song."

Shane responded with another question, "My favorite line from that song, obviously, is 'Sun's going down, but in Beijing, they're headed out to work.' What do you mean by that? Me and Manny, who I work with, debate it every single day."

Musgraves went on to explain that the lyric was not a "deep-coded thing" and "literally just means what it means." She added, "I was sitting on my porch in Tennessee, and picturing these people around the world, doing their thing over there. You know, it's like the world just keeps turning."

The track appears on Musgraves' GRAMMY-winning 2018 album, Golden Hour, and is widely praised for its reflective message about living life at one's own pace. Musgraves, 37, jokingly called the question "toxic" before carefully naming the song.

The exchange prompted widespread criticism on social media. One X user wrote, "We need to end influencer interviews in lieu of actual journalism because what do you mean Kacey Musgraves had to explain how time zones work to Jake Shane?" Not all reactions were negative, however — some fans defended Shane, arguing critics missed the point and that he was asking about the lyric's thematic context within the song, not time zones themselves.