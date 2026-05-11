Kenny Chesney Releases ‘Carry On’ on Friday, First New Music in Two Years

Kenny Chesney is back with "Carry On," his first new music in more than two years, which arrived Friday, May 8, as the debut release on his new HEY NOW Records partnership. Written by Chase McGill, Matt Jenkins, and Jessi Alexander, the track embodies the reset-button philosophy Chesney has long shared with his fans — and it almost didn't happen the way it did.

The song had originally been set aside for Chesney's next songwriter-driven island project. But the more he sat with it, the more he knew it belonged somewhere else.

"Sometimes you lock in, thinking a song is supposed to be one place," Chesney explained. "And you miss where it might fit better. But the more I looked, the more I kept coming back to 'Carry On,' because even more stripped down and acoustic, you couldn't miss what that chorus was saying."

Once that clarity hit, everything followed.

"Once I realized what 'Carry On' could be, the song fell into place," Chesney said. "Some songs are just fun to cut. As much as I loved what it was, when we started tracking, I realized this was the song I'd been looking for — the one that captures everything about how I try to live my life, and the way I think all the people who love these songs live their lives, too."