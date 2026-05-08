This Day in Country History: May 8

May 8 marks a big day in country music with awards, new releases, and industry challenges. Dolly Parton received a well-deserved honor for her advocacy toward education, Shania Twain debuted her docuseries, and we lost a country music legend on May 8.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

A new release and the announcement of the Academy of Country Music lineup for its specialty show happened on May 8:

2018: The organizers of the CMT Music Awards announced their nominations. Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, and Jason Aldean were the top nominees. Other nominees went to Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town, and Chris Stapleton.

The organizers of the CMT Music Awards announced their nominations. Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, and Jason Aldean were the top nominees. Other nominees went to Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town, and Chris Stapleton. 2020: Country star Jordan Davis released his single "Almost Maybes" as the lead song of his upcoming self-titled EP. Davis is known for mixing country with pop and including soulful lyrics in his songs, such as "Next Thing You Know" and "Take It From Me."

Country star Jordan Davis released his single "Almost Maybes" as the lead song of his upcoming self-titled EP. Davis is known for mixing country with pop and including soulful lyrics in his songs, such as "Next Thing You Know" and "Take It From Me." 2024: The Academy of Country Music announced the lineup for the ACM Country Kickoff at the Star, which took place May 14-15. This free event included country music stars Ashley Cooke, Kassi Ashton, Kylie Morgan, and Restless Road.

The Academy of Country Music announced the lineup for the ACM Country Kickoff at the Star, which took place May 14-15. This free event included country music stars Ashley Cooke, Kassi Ashton, Kylie Morgan, and Restless Road. 2025: At the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, Ella Langley took home several wins, including ACM New Female Artist of the Year. Lainey Wilson also won several awards, including ACM Entertainer of the Year for the second year in a row, and Riley Green took home ACM Single of the Year for "you like you love me," which he won as a collaboration with Ella Langley.

At the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, Ella Langley took home several wins, including ACM New Female Artist of the Year. Lainey Wilson also won several awards, including ACM Entertainer of the Year for the second year in a row, and Riley Green took home ACM Single of the Year for "you like you love me," which he won as a collaboration with Ella Langley. 2025: More winners at the ACM Awards included Chris Stapleton for ACM Male Artist of the Year, Brooks & Dunn for ACM Duo of the Year, Old Dominion for ACM Group of the Year, and Alan Jackson for the ACM Lifetime Achievement Award.

Cultural Milestones

Country music legends influence society and culture, and they share their thoughts and goodwill with others, including:

2009: Dolly Parton received an honorary doctorate from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, on May 8. Parton, a major contributor to philanthropic and humanitarian endeavors, received this award due to her role as a cultural ambassador and a lifelong advocate for education.

Dolly Parton received an honorary doctorate from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, on May 8. Parton, a major contributor to philanthropic and humanitarian endeavors, received this award due to her role as a cultural ambassador and a lifelong advocate for education. 2011: Country music diva Shania Twain debuted her six-episode docuseries Why Not? With Shania Twain on May 8. On the show, Twain revealed she had an awkward moment when dining with Oprah Winfrey when they talked about their differences in religious opinions.

Country music diva Shania Twain debuted her six-episode docuseries Why Not? With Shania Twain on May 8. On the show, Twain revealed she had an awkward moment when dining with Oprah Winfrey when they talked about their differences in religious opinions. 2014: Granger Smith finished his annual charity walk, Boots Campaign. Smith started the walk on May 4 in Austin, Texas, and finished on this date in Fort Hood, Texas. This walk helps raise money and awareness for military families.

Granger Smith finished his annual charity walk, Boots Campaign. Smith started the walk on May 4 in Austin, Texas, and finished on this date in Fort Hood, Texas. This walk helps raise money and awareness for military families. 2018: The late Naomi Judd received the 2018 Vision of Hope Award from the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Judd wrote about her mental health issues in a book called River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope.

The late Naomi Judd received the 2018 Vision of Hope Award from the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Judd wrote about her mental health issues in a book called River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope. 2020: As part of the Quarantunes fundraising concert series hosted by Richard Weitz, Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker performed in front of thousands of fans via Zoom. Proceeds from this virtual fundraiser went to Music City, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, The CDC Foundation, and The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some May 8 recordings and performances by big country music superstars include:

Industry Changes and Challenges

Some country music stars experienced heartbreak and loss on this day in history:

2007: While country mega star Luke Bryan has a successful career, he has had to deal with tragedy and heartache. On May 8, 2007, Bryan's sister, Kelly Bryan-Cheshire, died at the age of 39 of undisclosed causes.

While country mega star Luke Bryan has a successful career, he has had to deal with tragedy and heartache. On May 8, 2007, Bryan's sister, Kelly Bryan-Cheshire, died at the age of 39 of undisclosed causes. 2008: Country legend Eddy Arnold died on his 89th birthday. Arnold was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and a major influence on the country music scene, with hits such as "Make the World Go Away" and “Always on My Mind.”

Country legend Eddy Arnold died on his 89th birthday. Arnold was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and a major influence on the country music scene, with hits such as "Make the World Go Away" and “Always on My Mind.” 2023: Cole Swindell, best known for songs like "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" and "You Should Be Here," announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Courtney Little. The couple married on June 12, 2024.