Morgan Wallen Reportedly Pays for Young Fan’s Funeral Expenses

Beyond giving back to his former high school, Morgan Wallen has also reportedly stepped in to help cover funeral expenses for a young fan following the child’s passing. Eight-year-old Jameson had been battling cancer, and according to his family, Wallen’s music brought the young fan comfort and strength throughout his fight.

Meeting Morgan Wallen

Before his passing, Jameson was able to meet his idol via Make-A-Wish. Aside from enjoying his concert, Jameson and his family met with Wallen backstage, received several signed items, and even went home riding in a limousine.

Jameson’s mother, Amanda, said at the time, “We were all so nervous at first, the thought of talking to a celebrity, however, that was not the case at all. Talking to Morgan Wallen was like talking to someone back home. He was so nice and genuine. We had some laughs, Jameson got to tell him how much his music has helped him through cancer.”

She added, “Jameson even gave Morgan Wallen a JAMESONSTRONG bracelet for him and his son. Which he wore throughout the entire concert! The most amazing thing that he did for us was he prayed over Jameson! We all huddled together, and he led a prayer over him. My Mama heart couldn’t have been happier.”

A Quiet Gesture That Meant Everything

Jameson passed away in August 2025 after battling midline high-grade glioma, high-grade glioma in his brain and spine, and Osteosarcoma. Amanda revealed that Wallen’s kind gesture went beyond meeting Jameson. In a letter she wrote to her son, Amanda said that they’re going to see Wallen again this summer and how blessed she was that Jameson got to meet Wallen.