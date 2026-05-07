Kyle Jacobs’ Legacy Remembered as Kellie Pickler Appears at ‘American Idol’ Reunion

Long before country music fans knew his face from I Love Kellie Pickler, they knew Kyle Jacobs' words. The Bloomington, Minnesota, native moved to Nashville in 2000 and signed as a staff writer with Curb|Word Music Publishing in 2003, going on to co-write some of the genre's most celebrated songs. Among them are Garth Brooks' "More Than a Memory," the first song in Billboard country chart history to debut at No. 1, and Tim McGraw's "Still."

Jacobs earned CMA and ACM Awards and a GRAMMY nomination over the course of his career, with a particularly fruitful run alongside Lee Brice. He co-wrote multiple No. 1 hits for Brice, including "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "Rumor," and "One of Them Girls," and co-produced Brice's platinum-certified album Hey World. His work extended to Kellie Pickler, whom he married on New Year's Day 2011 in a private Caribbean ceremony following their 2008 meeting and 2010 engagement.

Pickler spoke enthusiastically about collaborating with Jacobs during a 2015 interview with PEOPLE. "He is so good at what he does. The music he's produced for Lee Brice is all over the radio! I'm so excited to be in the studio again recording a new album, and working with Kyle has been amazing."

The couple appeared together on the CMT reality series I Love Kellie Pickler and co-hosted the Island Time Music Festival to benefit the Little Yellow School House in Mexico. Jacobs died by suicide on Feb. 17, 2023, at 49, at their Nashville home.

In September 2023, his family held a private celebration of life at Franklin First United Methodist Church in Franklin, Tennessee. "While this celebration was long in coming, it was necessary for us, his parents, to cope with the shock of his passing, and to work through adjusting to this life without our beloved son," his family wrote in a press release. "Thus, Kyle's Celebration of Life was created and presented in a thoughtful and thorough way to best honor how Kyle lived his life."

Pickler stepped back from public life following her husband's death, drawing on words he left with her. "One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don't know what to do, 'do nothing, just be still,'" she said. "I have chosen to heed his advice."

On May 4, Pickler made her first televised appearance since Jacobs' death, returning to American Idol on ABC for a 20th-anniversary reunion of Season 5 alongside fellow alums Taylor Hicks, Elliott Yamin, Paris Bennett, and Bucky Covington. Past episodes of I Love Kellie Pickler are available on CMT.