Health Issues Force Dolly Parton to Cancel Las Vegas Shows

Country music icon Dolly Parton’s health has been a source of speculation since last year, especially after her sister asked for prayers and AI pictures of Reba McEntire falsely showing her at Parton’s supposed deathbed went viral. Now, the "Jolene” singer announced that she has been forced to cancel her postponed Las Vegas shows due to ongoing health concerns, but assured fans that she’s improving.

Dolly Parton Cancels Postponed Shows

On her official Instagram account, Parton posted a short video announcing that she’s canceling her Las Vegas shows. It was last September that Parton postponed these shows. In the clip, the 80-year-old singer said, “The good news is I’m responding really well to meds and treatments, and I’m improving every day. Now the bad news is, it’s going to take me a little while before I’m up to stage-performance level because some of the meds and treatments make me a lit bit swimmy-headed, as my grandma used to say.”

She added, “And of course, I can’t be dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars, and such on five-inch heels — and you know that I’m going to be wearing them. Not to mention, all those heavy rhinestone outfits, the big hair, my big … uh, personality,” she joked. “Lord, those — that would make anybody swimmy headed!”

She captioned the post, “Thank you for standing by me and showing me so much love and support over the past year. I’ve still got some healing to do, but I am on my way! See you soon,” reassuring fans once again that there’s nothing to worry about.

Not Yet Done

In a statement she released last year, the Tennessee native said she is not quitting making music and performing yet. “And don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”