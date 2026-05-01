CMA Sets Nov. 18 Date for 60th Annual Awards Show, CEO Sarah Trahern to Step Down

The Country Music Association today announced the full ballot schedule for the 60th Annual CMA Awards, along with key dates for the CMA Broadcast Awards, CMA Touring Awards, CMA International Awards, and CMA Industry Honors. The milestone broadcast will air live on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on ABC, with next-day availability on Hulu. A host has not yet been announced.

The CMA Awards recognize excellence across 12 categories — spanning artists, musicians, songwriters, producers, mix engineers, and music video directors — for the eligibility period of July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026. Approximately 6,678 CMA Professional voting members are eligible to participate in three online rounds: nomination ballot (July 6–July 16), second ballot (Aug. 4–Aug. 17), and final ballot (Oct. 1–Oct. 27). Prospective members must apply by June 1 at CMAmember.com to vote in all three rounds. Online voting is administered by Election Services Corp., with all balloting tabulated by Deloitte.

Schedules and nomination windows for the CMA Broadcast Awards, CMA Touring Awards, CMA International Awards, and CMA Industry Honors were also detailed in the announcement, with Deloitte handling tabulation across all programs.

"Country Music is shaped by the people who dedicate their lives to it, whether on stage, in the studio, on the road, or behind the scenes," says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. "At CMA, celebrating that work is at the heart of everything we do. Across our awards and honors, it is this community that determines what excellence looks like, and in our 60th year, I hope every member of this industry truly understands the significance of that. Their participation is how Country Music recognizes itself, and how it shapes its future."

The 60th Annual CMA Awards marks the final show under Trahern's leadership. She announced her retirement in January 2026, concluding a tenure that began in 2014. Bridgestone Arena has hosted the ceremony every year since 2006, except in 2020, and ABC has broadcast the show since 2006.