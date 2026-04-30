Kacey Musgraves Reveals Favorite Line in ‘Dry Spell’

Country star Kacey Musgraves is no stranger to witty songwriting. After all, she’s a Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter. But perhaps her latest single, “Dry Spell”, might be her boldest and cheekiest yet.

Kacey Musgraves Favorite Line from Cheeky Song

In a recent interview with Variety, Musgraves opened up about her favorite lyric in “Dry Spell.” The Texas native said, “I’ve never talked about self-pleasure before. So that’s a first for me: ‘Sitting on the washing machine.’ It’s not my grandma’s favorite line, but it’s mine, I guess.”

In case you haven’t heard the song yet, she’s referencing the first verse: “It’s been a real long 335 days / And the last time, it wasn’t good anyway,” the full stanza goes. “I’m so lonely, lonely with a capital ‘H,’ if you know what I mean / I’ve been sitting on the washing machine.”

Strict Grandma

Speaking of her grandma, Musgraves admitted her Nana knew about her innuendo-filled track but hasn’t seen the video yet. The music video, like the song, is full of sexually suggestive scenes. “I don’t know if she’ll laugh. Actually, in the middle of filming the video, I got a text from my dad that Nana had to be rushed to the hospital: She had a really scary extreme high blood pressure incident. So I had to leave, and I was on the call, crying, like, ‘If Nana lives, she’s gonna hate this video!’”

Fortunately, according to Musgraves, her grandmother is doing well.

She also shared another tidbit of good news: her dry spell has been broken. “The dry spell was broken at a certain point. It did cross the year threshold — a year and a half, maybe?”

Catch the song and the entertaining video below.