Jake Owen Gets Real About Making it in Nashville

Jake Owen, the man behind the country music hits “Something About A Woman,” “Alone With You,” and “The One That Got Away,” got refreshingly candid about his journey starting and making it in Nashville.

From Florida to Nashville

Similar to other country artists wanting to have a career in music, Owen knew he needed to move to Nashville. “I came here with nothing, and yesterday I was like, you know, looking out over my farm in my pool. By myself. Because weird… ’cause I came here with nothing and I’ve gained a whole lot when it, you know, when it comes to the, the business side of it,” Owen reflected.

“I feel like I’ve, I’ve done a lot of incredible things, but, I also came here with no children, no relationships 20, 22 years ago,” he added. “And now I’m blessed to have two children. I’m blessed to have had two relationships that were fruitful and amazing.”

Not a lot of fans might know that some, if not most, of their favorite artists have given up or sacrificed something to have a career. “But I’ll say that like everything that I thought I moved here for… that I was looking for, I definitely fulfilled, but I also have been given a lot of things that I never, never signed up for or didn’t know that would come along with it. And I think if people would’ve told me that, I may have just stayed in Vero.”

Jake Owen: “What Happens When You Make It”

Owen clarified that people have given more importance to asking if someone really wanted to pursue a career in Nashville rather than putting emphasis on “What happens when you make it.”

He got real about the things no one talks about after making it. “Let’s talk about when you make it. What are you gonna do then? Life goes on, friends get lost. You know, relationships get broken. All kinds of things that no one talks about, other than if you make it, and then they think that when you make it, it’s all glitz and glamor.”