Darius Rucker Returns to Ryman Auditorium for 17th Benefit Concert Supporting St. Jude

Darius Rucker will return to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on June 1 for the 17th edition of his annual Darius and Friends Benefit concert, raising funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The event unofficially kicks off the week of CMA Fest in downtown Nashville and has raised more than $5.1 million to date. Rucker committed to supporting St. Jude nearly two decades ago after touring the hospital in 2008, learning firsthand how St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

True to its tradition, the concert will feature a surprise all-star lineup of guest performers. Past performers have included Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Dan + Shay, Vince Gill, Jamey Johnson, Jelly Roll, Charles Kelley of Lady A, Ashley McBryde, A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys, Megan Moroney, Brad Paisley, Kenny Rogers, Tommy Thayer of KISS, and Morgan Wallen, among many others. The Tennessean praised last year's show for blending familiar favorites with new material from a diverse mix of performers.