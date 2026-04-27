Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood Set to Perform at Don Williams Tribute Concert

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Country Music Hall of Famer Don Williams joining its storied roster with a special tribute concert headlined by Keith Urban and Trisha Yearwood. Opry 100 Honors Don Williams is set for June 10 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Williams officially became an Opry member 50 years ago, debuting with performances of "The Shelter of Your Eyes" and "You're My Best Friend." "The Shelter of Your Eyes" was released in December 1972 as his debut single. "You're My Best Friend" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart in June 1975.

Urban has long counted Williams among his most formative influences. Urban's father was a devoted Williams fan, and his music was a constant presence in Urban's home growing up. Urban would go on to duet with Williams on "Imagine That" from 2012's And So It Goes.

Yearwood's connection to Williams runs through their shared producer. Yearwood and Williams worked with the same longtime producer, Garth Fundis, and she recorded his 1984 hit "Maggie's Dream" for the 2017 tribute album Gentle Giants: The Songs of Don Williams.