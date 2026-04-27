Ella Langley Performs ‘You Look Like You Love Me’ at Stagecoach with a Surprise Guest

Fans know not to expect Ella Langley and Riley Green to share the stage on Stagecoach, especially since they’re scheduled on different days. However, that did not stop Langley from surprising fans by performing their hit duet “You Look Like You Love Me” with someone else.

Ella Langley Performed at Stagecoach’s Mane Stage

Langley performed on Stagecoach’s Mane Stage on Friday, April 24. Country music’s hottest star at the moment sang songs from her sophomore album, Dandelion, including “Bottom of Your Boots,” “Broken,” and her latest duet with Morgan Wallen, “I Can’t Love You Anymore.” Before singing the Wallen collaboration, Langley already informed the crowd that the Tennessee native would not be making a surprise appearance.

“He’s on dad duty,” the songstress said, revealing Wallen is spending time with his kid.

Still, Langley surprised festivalgoers when she was joined on stage by someone during “You Look Like You Love Me.”

“Keep ‘Em Guessin'!”

Langley pulled a wild card by bringing comedian and podcaster Theo Von on stage to perform Green’s part. Weeks before Stagecoach, Langley appeared on Theo Von’s podcast, This Past Weekend.

The podcaster joined Langley on stage after the intro and said, “And that’s when I realized she was every cowboy’s dream come true,” while pointing at the doe-eyed singer.

The duo performed together on stage, and after the song, Langley said, “Bet you didn’t expect that! Keep ’em guessin!”