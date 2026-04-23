Shania Twain Announced as 2026 ACM Awards Host

Shania Twain has officially been announced as the host of the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards. Despite being one of the most influential artists in country music history, this will be the first time the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” singer is hosting the ACM Awards.

Shania Twain is the Perfect Fit for the ACM Stage

On Wednesday, April 22, Twain was announced as the host of the ACM Awards this year. The 60-year-old singer shared in a statement: “I'm thrilled to be hosting the 61st ACM Awards in Las Vegas, a place that feels like home. It's such an honor to be part of this incredible night celebrating Country Music's biggest stars, especially with so many talented women leading nominations this year. I can't wait to welcome all of the fans and artists out for this unforgettable night.”

ACM CEO Damon Whiteside said, “Shania has an impressive history on the ACM Awards stage, including her win of the coveted ACM Entertainer of the Year trophy and receiving the ACM Poet's Award honoring her prolific songwriting career.”

Twain joins the ranks of past hosts, including repeat emcees Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

61st ACM Awards

Nominations for this year’s ACM Awards were dominated by female artists, with Megan Moroney leading with nine nods, followed by Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, and Lainey Wilson.

Lambert and Wilson are also set to perform along with Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, Cody Johnson, and Riley Green.