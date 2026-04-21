Miley Cyrus Releases Duet Version of ‘Younger You’ With Former Hannah Montana Impersonator Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus and Lainey Wilson have released a new duet version of "Younger You," the sentimental ballad Cyrus debuted on the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special in March. Wilson brings her twangy country timbre to the track alongside Cyrus's raspy vocal, which centers on staying connected to one's younger self.

The collaboration marks a full-circle moment for Wilson, 33, who spent five years impersonating Hannah Montana as a teen, performing at birthday parties and events before moving to Nashville to launch her solo career.

Last month, Wilson presented Cyrus with the Innovation Award at a major music awards ceremony, calling the pop star "one of my biggest inspirations." "She didn't just grow up in front of the world, she redefined herself in front of it over and over again," the country star added.

In her acceptance speech, Cyrus referenced songs from her own catalog, old and new. "Younger me is so honored to share this moment with you, and I'm proud to stand here today and tell you how much you mean to me. This really is the life," she said.

Wilson's new documentary, Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool, includes clips from her days as a Hannah Montana impersonator and begins streaming on Netflix on April 22. "It feels pretty serendipitous," Wilson told PEOPLE.