Farmer’s Almanac Releases Its Nevada Summer Forecast

The experts at the Farmer's Almanac have released their official summer 2026 forecast, and it shows strong trends for the country.

Summer is such a fun time of year, packed with barbecues, pool parties and long days at the beach. But, a lot of outdoor summer activities are dependent on the weather. So, what should the state expect when it comes to the weather this summer?

Nevada: Farmer's Almanac Issues Summer Forecast

The summer 2026 predictions from The Old Farmer's Almanac are here, and as for general trends, their experts say to expect a hotter-than-normal summer across the United States. "Temperatures are expected to run above normal across both the United States and Canada," the outlet states, "while rainfall patterns vary widely by region. Here's what to expect where you live."

In addition to hotter weather, the Almanac also says to expect drier conditions across many areas of the country. A handful of regions will be wetter, though, including sections of the Heartland, Gulf Coast, Lower Lakes, southern Intermountain and southern Canada.

Remember that these are long-range predictions and show a seasonal outlook, so these aren't day-by-day weather projections. Local conditions will vary, and just because the country is expected to be hotter this summer, that doesn't mean you won't have some cold nights.

There are some exceptions to the warmer weather, too. According to the Almanac, the upper Midwest and Heartland are actually in line to get cooler than normal weather this season or have mixed patterns. But, summer is summer, so don't expect a July snowstorm either way.

So, what about Nevada? According to the Almanac, most of the state will get a "hot and rainy" summer, with the bottom tip, including Las Vega, getting "hot and dry" weather.