Billy Strings’ Injury Causes Him to Reschedule Tour Dates

Billy Strings has been forced to hit pause on his tour after suffering an unexpected injury. But his fans need not worry since he is rescheduling affected tour dates.

The Grammy-winning bluegrass and outlaw country star revealed that he broke his leg because of a skateboard accident. The injury is caused by a trick that Strings had successfully done countless times before. But this time, he landed awkwardly, resulting in a fracture.

Billy Strings: “I Had Every Intention of Carrying on With the Tour”

In an Instagram post, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter reassured fans that he will continue with the tour. “I had every intention of carrying on with the tour and Dave Grohling it. He even texted me and offered me the throne! I really don’t want to let anybody down, but after some long talks with these doctors, my friends, band and colleagues, my wife, etc.. I should probably let this thing heal.”

He added that he didn’t want to give his fans a show they didn’t deserve because he is not at his 100%. “I don’t believe that I could give you guys the show you deserve coming right out of this surgery, and these first few days are really important as far as keeping this thing elevated and letting it heal. Plus, I’m all messed up on painkillers and stuff. It’s a dumb ass mistake, and it’s all my fault .. I feel like such an idiot. But what are ya gonna do, ya know? At least I didn’t hit my head or break my wrist or something.”

Along with the update regarding his injury, Strings also announced the rescheduled dates for his April shows:



Charleston, West Virginia

April 22 → August 4, 2026



Fishers, Indiana

April 24 → August 6, 2026

April 25 → August 7, 2026

April 26 → August 8, 2026