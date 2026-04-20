Morgan Wallen and Ella Langley Perform New Duet ‘I Can’t Love You Anymore’

Country fans got a moment they definitely weren’t expecting when Morgan Wallen brought out Ella Langley to perform their brand-new duet, “I Can’t Love You Anymore.” The surprise performance happened during Wallen’s show in Alabama over the weekend. Langley, who’s been opening for him, joined him onstage to debut the unreleased track.

Morgan Wallen and Ella Langley Debut New Duet

During Wallen’s weekend show in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, his tour opener Langley joined him on stage to perform their unreleased duet, “I Can’t Love You Anymore.” Country music’s rulebreaker told the crowd, “Ella wrote this song and sent it [to] me about a month ago, and I loved it.”

Langley also shared on Instagram some photos on and off the stage.

Her eagle-eyed fans weren’t quite surprised about the new track since Langley seemed to be dropping Easter eggs, most notably the zoomed-in shot of the white van’s license plate at the end of the “Choosin’ Texas” music video. In case you haven’t seen the video yet, the van’s plate reads, “ICLYA.” At the time, it might seem insignificant, but choosing to include a close-up of the plate makes sense now.

Not Their First Rodeo

Wallen and Langley are two country artists who are successful on their own. But that doesn’t mean they don’t play well with others. Before their duet, Wallen paired with Tate McRae for “What I Want,” which opened at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (although the collaboration met with backlash).

Of course, Langley’s duets with Riley Green were both chart toppers.