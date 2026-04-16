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Portland’s State Theatre Nominated for ACM Theater of the Year, Competes With Nashville Icons

The Academy of Country Music announced ACM Studio Recording Awards and Industry Awards nominations on April 13 as part of the 61st ACM Awards cycle. Among them, Portland’s State Theatre…

Jennifer Eggleston
State Theatre on Congress Street on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

The Academy of Country Music announced ACM Studio Recording Awards and Industry Awards nominations on April 13 as part of the 61st ACM Awards cycle. Among them, Portland's State Theatre has been nominated for Theater of the Year, competing against prestigious venues including the Grand Ole Opry House and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

"We're honored to be nominated," a representative of the State Theatre shared.

The other nominees in the Theater of the Year category are Tennessee's Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, and The Franklin Theatre, as well as Indiana's Blue Gate Theatre.

The nomination highlights that the State Theatre is a developing live music venue, signaling continued growth in recognition as part of the country music industry in the Northeast.

Winners will be announced in the coming weeks, with trophies presented at the 19th Academy of Country Music Honors ceremony, scheduled for August in Nashville.

country musicState TheatreThe Grand Ole Opry
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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