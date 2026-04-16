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It’s About Time: Ella Langley Talks the Rise of Women in Country Music

Ella Langley proves that country music isn’t a male-dominated genre anymore. Since the release of her country-history-making “Choosin’ Texas,” the track keeps breaking records, making Langley well-known not just with country music fans. Aside…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Ella Langley, winner of the Single of The Year Award, poses in the press room during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards
Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

Ella Langley proves that country music isn’t a male-dominated genre anymore. Since the release of her country-history-making “Choosin’ Texas,” the track keeps breaking records, making Langley well-known not just with country music fans. Aside from her, several other women in the genre were also making waves. In fact, women artists are dominating the recently announced ACM Awards nominations.  

Ella Langley: Powerhouse Artist  

In a recent interview with Billboard, Langley, who is this year’s Billboard Women in Music Powerhouse Awardee, shared who she considers a Powerhouse artist. “Dolly Parton. She acts, sings, and every day she leaves the house looking incredible. I aspire to try; I’m in sweats most of the time,” she joked. “Miranda [Lambert], Reba [McEntire], Jo Dee Messina, Gretchen Wilson, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett. What I’m drawn to with strong women is their ability to be trailblazers. They’re not afraid to take risks. Just explore your artistry and have fun with it.”  

Women in Country Music  

Megan Moroney, another young woman in country music, has also made a name for herself with her latest album, Cloud 9topping the Billboard 200 album charts, something Langley finds to be incredible. “Seeing women at the top of the charts together is incredible,” the 26-year-old singer said. “It’s a testament to the stories we’re telling and how they’re resonating with fans. I do hope it keeps opening doors for female artists in the future who’ve been waiting for their turn.”  

The Alabama native is also open to taking young artists under her wings. “There’s so many talented women coming up right now. I’m so excited for what music’s going to look like in the next two to three years. Women are about to take over, I’m telling you that right now. It’s cool to be, hopefully, someone that someone else looks up to in that way.” 

Ella Langley
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
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