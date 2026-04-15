Thomas Rhett Scores 25th No. 1 Hit With ‘Ain’t A Bad Life’ in Less Than 14 Years

Thomas Rhett has reached his 25th career No. 1 as "Ain't a Bad Life," featuring Jordan Davis, tops the Mediabase country airplay chart, a landmark achieved in fewer than 14 years since his debut single, "Something to Do With My Hands."

"Hitting 25 No. Ones is something I never could've dreamed up," said Rhett. "'Ain't A Bad Life' is one of those songs that just makes you smile, and getting to share it with my buddy Jordan Davis made it even more special. I'm really grateful to the fans, country radio, and everyone who's been on this ride with me-this one means a lot."

The bright, acoustic track marks the third consecutive No. 1 from About a Woman (Deluxe), following "Beautiful As You" and the three-week chart-topper "After All the Bars Are Closed." Co-written by Rhett alongside Ashley Gorley, Blake Pendergrass, John Byron, and Mark Trussell, the song delivers an upbeat, feel-good celebration of life's simple joys and everyday gratitude. About a Woman (Deluxe) also features collaborations with Lanie Gardner, Blake Shelton, Teddy Swims, and Tucker Wetmore.

Rhett recently released "Where We Go" with Marshmello, further expanding his ongoing creative output beyond the album cycle. Over the course of his career, he has accumulated more than 16 billion streams and earned eight ACM Awards, including 2020 Entertainer of the Year, along with two CMA Awards and five GRAMMY nominations.