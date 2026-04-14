Win Tickets to Nevada Ballet Theatre’s Hansel & Gretel!

WIN TICKETS TO THE NEVADA BALLET'S HANSEL & GRETEL AT THE SMITH CENTER!

Step into a magical world of adventure with Hansel & Gretel at the beautiful The Smith Center for the Performing Arts — and 102.7 Coyote Country is giving you the chance to be there!

Performed by the talented Nevada Ballet Theatre, this enchanting production brings the classic fairytale to life as Hansel and Gretel journey into the woods and discover a mysterious candy-covered cottage. With stunning choreography, vibrant costumes, and captivating storytelling, it’s the perfect experience for audiences of all ages.

HOW TO ENTER:

It’s easy! Just enter online below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Hansel & Gretel at The Smith Center.

PRIZE:

A pair of tickets to see Hansel & Gretel live at The Smith Center.