Shane Profitt Releases Documentary Short About Life and Music Career

Triple Tigers Records rising country artist Shane Profitt has released a new documentary short, The Story of Shane Profitt, now streaming. Written by MusicRow journalist Lorie Hollabaugh, who brings more than two decades of industry experience to the piece, the profile offers an in-depth look at the Columbia, Tennessee, native's journey from blue-collar roots to a rapidly ascending career in country music.

In the documentary, Profitt takes fans through a relaxed day in his life — waking early to tend to his animals, fishing and unwinding at home — while reflecting on his childhood, his engagement to fiancée Chloe, and his path from learning guitar to signing with Triple Tigers Records.

Profitt reveals the inspiration for "You Could Do Anything" in a very personal way. His father had an affair, which caused his family pain. This honest, heartfelt moment highlights the pure authenticity of Profitt's lyrics.

That same heartfelt approach runs through tracks like "Penny to My Name," a reflection on hard-working, blue-collar American life, and his climbing Top 40 radio hit "Long Live Country," the lead single from his Population Me EP, released in October 2025 on Triple Tigers Records.