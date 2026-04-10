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Bailey Zimmerman, Diplo, and Marshmello to Lead Rodeo Nights Afterparties

The after-hours scene of Stagecoach is about to get a serious upgrade as Bailey Zimmerman, Diplo, and Marshmello are officially set to headline the Rodeo Nights afterparties for three nights.  …

Yvette Dela Cruz
Bailey Zimmerman performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival
Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The after-hours scene of Stagecoach is about to get a serious upgrade as Bailey Zimmerman, Diplo, and Marshmello are officially set to headline the Rodeo Nights afterparties for three nights.  

Bailey Zimmerman, Diplo, and Marshmello at Rodeo Nights  

Some lucky Stagecoach attendees will continue on with the afterparties in an invite-only event at the private Zenyara estate near the festival grounds in Indio, California. Rodeo Nights will have festivalgoers partying to the music of Austin Millz, Bailey Zimmerman, Brandi Cyrus, Cameron Whitcomb, Charly Jordan, Diplo & Friends, Marshmello & Friends, Wuki, and Wyatt Flores. Rodeo Nights will run all three nights of the festival from April 24-26, with BigXThaPlug hosting on the last day.  

Hosted by Corso Millner Group and Framework and Tao Group Hospitality and Dorsia, who are also behind Coachella afterparties Desert Nights.  

Stagecoach 2026  

Zimmerman is returning to Stagecoach for the fourth time and will take the stage on April 26. In a previous interview, the Illinois native said, “Stagecoach is honestly just a different atmosphere. I'll never forget that feeling of going out on my first Stagecoach stage and just rocking and having so many people that were rocking with me. It was so crazy," he says. "And then to get it to do it the next year with Morgan [Wallen] and HARDY, it was just like, 'Dude, is life even real? This is insane.'”  

As for Rodeo Nights, the “Rock and a Hard Place” singer is scheduled to make an appearance on the 25th together with Marshmello & Friends, Jordan, and Whitcomb.  

See the full schedule below. 

Bailey ZimmermanDiploMarshmello
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
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