Computer-Generated Performers Rank Among Top Country Music Streams in the United States

AI-generated singers are routinely ranking among the top-streamed country music artists in the United States, alarming songwriters and raising urgent questions about authenticity in a genre built on human storytelling.

Breaking Rust, Cain Walker, Aventhis, and Outlaw Gospel share more than cowboy hats and denim. They are entirely computer-generated, from their faces to their melodies, and all are hitmakers. "That's a phenomenon I didn't see coming," said Jennie Hayes Kurtz of the country music band Brother and The Hayes. "I thought AI was going to be curing cancer or something."

Human artists are hardly disappearing from the charts. Last year, Morgan Wallen and Zach Bryan ranked third and fourth among the most-streamed artists in the United States, helping fuel country music's broader pop crossover surge alongside Taylor Swift.

But the genre's formulaic evolution is precisely what makes it susceptible to AI replication, according to Joe Bennett, a professor at Berklee College of Music. The emergence of modern country in the early 2000s, polished, pop-leaning, and built on repeated melodic shapes, gave AI models a straightforward template to exploit.

"It's scary as songwriters," said Kassie Jordan, who forms the singing duo Blue Honey with her husband, Troy Brooks. "We are starting to see a lot of people just putting words into these chatbots, and it is writing songs for them," she said. "As a songwriter, it's kind of like, is anyone going to even think I really wrote this?"

Jordan pointed to the genre's simplified lyrics as a key vulnerability. "The lyrics aren't as deep as they used to be," she said. "A big portion of popular country music has become kind of shallow, so that is pretty easy to duplicate."

Deezer is currently the only major streaming platform to clearly label AI-generated music. Bennett says the rest of the industry must follow. "We need AI detection," he maintained. "It will happen, and there is a consumer demand for it."