Tucker Wetmore Performs for U.S. Troops Stationed at the Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base

Rising country star Tucker Wetmore took a break from his busy schedule and performed for U.S. service members stationed at Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base. The 26-year-old singer is a staunch supporter of any efforts to support the military, especially in honoring veterans and raising awareness around mental health among the troops. Wetmore lost his veteran grandfather to suicide a few years ago.

Tucker Wetmore: “God Bless Our Troops”

In an Instagram post, Wetmore shared some photos of his visit. He kept the caption simple: “God bless our troops.”

During his Grand Ole Opry debut, the Washington native also used the chance to honor veterans who were in attendance that night. Before his Opry debut, Face the Fight’s social media account shared a video of the “Sunburn” singer. Face the Fight is an initiative that aims to reduce the suicide rate among veterans by 2032.

In the video, Wetmore said, “It’s important to surround yourself with people that are also going through the same things that you are in life, especially military men and women, having avenues to talk about their thoughts and their worries and talk about the things that they’ve been through. That hits super close to my heart.”

He shared, “My grandpa was a veteran. He passed a couple years ago. It’s super important for people to come together and for people to see the significance and the importance of just loving each other and talking with each other about how we’re really feeling.”

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