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Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival

All are welcome to attend the 10th annual free, family-friendly music event featuring headliner Sierra Hull and celebrating the time-honored tradition of Bluegrass and Americana music. Bring your chairs and…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
City of Las Vegas
City of Las Vegas

All are welcome to attend the 10th annual free, family-friendly music event featuring headliner Sierra Hull and celebrating the time-honored tradition of Bluegrass and Americana music. Bring your chairs and umbrellas and join them on the lawn in the Centennial Hills Amphitheatre, where you’ll see a great lineup of musical artists! Browse a wide array of folk art, jewelry, and other items in the artisan marketplace, and enjoy tasty barbecue, chicken, burgers, hot dogs, sweet treats, and plenty of other festival foods, along with beer and margaritas. Bring the kids to engage in their children’s art activities & pop-up recreation games. A perfect day of fun for the entire family at the City of Las Vegas! Click here for more information.

city of las vegas
Alex CauthrenEditor
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