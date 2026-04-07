Gabby Barrett Teases Unreleased Song ‘Young’ About Getting Married at 19

Gabby Barrett teased an unreleased song on her Instagram last week. The song, which is a personal one, chronicles not only her and husband Cade Foehner’s relationship but also as a response to those who said they got married too young.

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner “Written in the Stars”

Barrett and Foehner met when they were both contestants on American Idol in 2018. They were 19 and 21 at the time. Barrett said as she introduced the song, “I got married when I was 19. I never released this song. It’s called ‘Young.’ So here you go.” She wrote in the caption, “This wasn’t the 'smart choice’. But 8 years later..” and tagged Foehner. Foehner wrote in the comments section, “It’s the ride of a lifetime.”

The lyrics seem to highlight what the couple often hears when they announce their engagement after one year of dating. “Young, everyone says we’re too young / Supposed to be single and dancing with strangers, waiting on tables / Just starting out, having fun / They say we should just take our time, slow it down / But I didn’t mean to need you like the air that I’m breathing / Baby, you didn’t plan on me now.”

Barrett sings, “And we don’t care / They call us crazy / Hey, maybe we are / Yeah, we are / ‘Cause crazy’s how we love / It must be written in the stars / So, what if we are too young?”

Wedded Bliss

The couple who share three children, daughter Baylah May, aged 5, son Augustine Boone, aged 3, and the youngest, Ivy Josephine, aged 2, proved those who said they were too young to get married wrong, since they’re still going strong after all these years.

In a previous interview in 2019, Barrett shared that they are sure about each other. “We thought, 'What's the point in waiting years and years if we already know we're going to be committed to each other forever?' So my forever start now."