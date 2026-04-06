This Day in Country History: April 6

The April 6, 2014, Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards had big winners, from George Strait to Kacey Musgraves. A young Luke Bryan hit a milestone on April 6; the country music industry lost two huge superstars that day; and record certifications were abundant.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several artists and bands received awards on April 6, including:

2014 : At the ACM Awards, George Strait was Entertainer of the Year. Male Vocalist of the Year went to Jason Aldean, Female Vocalist of the Year went to Miranda Lambert, and "I Drive Your Truck" by Lee Brice won Song of the Year.

: At the ACM Awards, George Strait was Entertainer of the Year. Male Vocalist of the Year went to Jason Aldean, Female Vocalist of the Year went to Miranda Lambert, and "I Drive Your Truck" by Lee Brice won Song of the Year. 2014: Kacey Musgraves' Same Trailer Different Park won Album of the Year, Justin Moore took home New Artist of the Year, Florida Georgia Line won Vocal Duo of the Year, and Vocal Group of the Year went to The Band Perry.

Cultural Milestones

Tributes, an album release, and a debut were cultural milestones for April 6.

2007: Luke Bryan made his Grand Ole Opry debut. At the time, Bryan was barely known as a country music artist, while today, he is one of the most popular performers of this genre.

Luke Bryan made his Grand Ole Opry debut. At the time, Bryan was barely known as a country music artist, while today, he is one of the most popular performers of this genre. 2018: Legacy Recordings released the Johnny Cash album, Release Johnny Cash: Forever Words. This album featured poems, lyrics, and songs written by the late Cash. Cash recorded most of the songs at the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Legacy Recordings released the Johnny Cash album, Release Johnny Cash: Forever Words. This album featured poems, lyrics, and songs written by the late Cash. Cash recorded most of the songs at the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee. 2017: A year after Merle Haggard's death, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville held a tribute. Willie Nelson, Dierks Bentley, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert, and Kenny Chesney performed at this event.

A year after Merle Haggard's death, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville held a tribute. Willie Nelson, Dierks Bentley, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert, and Kenny Chesney performed at this event. 2022: The Grand Ole Opry was the venue for the tribute to the late Merle Haggard, who died on April 6, 2016. This special show featured musicians such as Lainey Wilson, Marty Haggard, Cody Johnson, Joe Nichols, and more.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Record certifications for April 6 included:

Industry Changes and Challenges

The deaths of two major stars were industry changes for April 6.

1998: Tammy Wynette, best known for her hit song "Stand By Your Man," died at the age of 55. Wynette contributed to the rise of female country artists, with songs about the difficulties faced by working women, such as raising children and handling domestic chores.

Tammy Wynette, best known for her hit song "Stand By Your Man," died at the age of 55. Wynette contributed to the rise of female country artists, with songs about the difficulties faced by working women, such as raising children and handling domestic chores. 2016: The "Workin' Man Blues" singer Merle Haggard died on his 79th birthday. Haggard was instrumental in developing the Bakersfield Sound of country music over his 50-year career. This distinct sound, created by Haggard and Buck Owens, featured raw energy, honky-tonk vibes, and rock and roll.