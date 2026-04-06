Tanner Usrey Arrested on DWI and Felony Drug Charges in Texas

Tanner Usrey, 32, was arrested March 30 in Collin County, Texas, on three charges: a second-offense DWI, classified as a Class A misdemeanor, and two felony drug possession counts. McKinney Police booked Usrey, and Collin County Magistrate Lisa Bronchett presided over an initial hearing the same day, ordering an ignition interlock device for his vehicle. He posted a $12,500 bond and was released on March 30. The McKinney Police Department confirmed the case remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Court records show one felony charge under Penalty Group 1/1-B — a Texas classification that includes fentanyl and fentanyl-derived substances — for possession of between 4 and 200 grams, a second-degree felony carrying potential penalties of two to 20 years in prison and fines up to $10,000. A second felony charge falls under Penalty Group 2, which covers stimulants and hallucinogens, and is also a second-degree felony. Usrey's management has noted that the "1-B" designation could encompass broader controlled substances and authorities have not confirmed that fentanyl.

Usrey issued a statement through his representative on April 2:

"This past Monday morning, after attending a birthday party, I was arrested for possession of drugs and a DWI. I know situations like this can be disappointing, and I take responsibility for putting myself in a position where this could happen," Usrey shared.

He continued, "There has been speculation that I was arrested for possessing fentanyl or fentanyl-laced substances. Because this is an ongoing legal matter, I've been advised to keep my comments limited."

He further clarified, "At no time have I knowingly possessed or ingested fentanyl, and I would never condone that behavior," noting that the substances involved are still being tested and that he would be "genuinely surprised" if fentanyl were detected.

The country singer concluded, "I'm grateful for the support, prayers, and patience many of you have shown me. I don't take that for granted. My focus right now is on learning from this, making better decisions, and coming out the other side a better man. I truly appreciate you all, and I look forward to seeing you at the next show."

A native of Aubrey, Texas, Usrey signed with Atlantic Records after his song "The Light" appeared on Yellowstone in 2022. He released his debut album Crossing Lines in 2023, followed by These Days in 2025, produced by GRAMMY winner Dave Cobb.