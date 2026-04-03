Ella Langley Releases ‘Choosin’ Texas’ Music Video With Luke Grimes and Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley drops the official music video for "Choosin' Texas." Her record-breaking No. 1 hit, features a star-studded cast including Yellowstone and Marshals actor Luke Grimes, Miranda Lambert, Kaitlin Butts, actress Ava Phillippe, and professional bull rider JB Mauney. The video premiered on April 1 and was filmed at the Stagecoach Ballroom in Fort Worth, Texas.

Grimes confirmed his involvement in an exclusive interview, noting the opportunity came together naturally due to timing and proximity. He praised Langley and the song, saying he is a fan of her work and was glad to collaborate with a fellow artist. Ahead of the premiere, Langley announced the video on Tuesday on social media and shared a sneak peek of the treatment.

In the video, Langley and Grimes play a couple driving toward Abilene, Texas, where an old flame story unfolds. Butts warns Langley's character that "Texas has a way of keeping what's hers," and a heartbroken Langley ultimately hitches a ride back to Tennessee with Lambert, who plays the band's frontwoman.

The track spent four weeks at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 — a first for a female country artist — and three weeks atop Country Airplay, all without a traditional music video. The Platinum-certified track was co-written and produced by Langley and Lambert, alongside Ben West, Luke Dick, and Joybeth Taylor, with Lambert also contributing background vocals.

The video arrives ahead of Langley's sophomore album Dandelion, due April 10. Executive produced by Langley, Lambert, and Ben West, the project is described as her most personal body of work to date, rooted in growth, self-reflection, and lived-in storytelling.

The Dandelion Tour, Langley's first headlining arena run, kicks off May 7 in Toledo, Ohio, and runs through Aug. 15 in Fort Worth, Texas. Kameron Marlowe, Dylan Marlowe, and Kaitlin Butts will rotate as support, with additional appearances from Gabriella Rose and Laci Kaye Booth on select dates.