Coyote Country’s 125K Cash Giveaway
Win FREE MONEY with our “$125K Cash Giveaway!” Strapped for cash and running on fumes? Listen to 102.7 Coyote Country for your chance to win $1,000! The winning begins Monday, April…
Win FREE MONEY with our “$125K Cash Giveaway!”
Strapped for cash and running on fumes? Listen to 102.7 Coyote Country for your chance to win $1,000!
The winning begins Monday, April 6, 2026.
You’ll have five chances to win $1,000 each weekday!
Here’s how it works:
1. LISTEN at the top of the hour at 5 am, 7 am, 9 am, noon and 2 pm for the winning Coyote Cash Keywords.
2. ENTER one of three ways:
a. Enter the Coyote Cash Keyword online at CoyoteCountrylv.com
b. Enter through the FREE Coyote Mobile app
c. Or, TEXT the keyword to the short-code phone number 4-5-9-1-1 (NOTE: This is not the studio text line.)
3. ANSWER your phone when we call you to win $1,000!
NOTE: The call will be coming from an unknown number and it could be an out-of-market area code in this multi-market cash contest. We will attempt to call winners four times before moving to another prospective winner.
*You’ll have until 25 minutes past the hour to enter the keyword for your chance to win $1,000 each time the Coyote Cash Keyword is announced.