Coyote Country’s 125K Cash Giveaway

Win FREE MONEY with our “$125K Cash Giveaway!”

Strapped for cash and running on fumes? Listen to 102.7 Coyote Country for your chance to win $1,000!

The winning begins Monday, April 6, 2026.

You’ll have five chances to win $1,000 each weekday!

Here’s how it works:

1. LISTEN at the top of the hour at 5 am, 7 am, 9 am, noon and 2 pm for the winning Coyote Cash Keywords.

2. ENTER one of three ways:

a. Enter the Coyote Cash Keyword online at CoyoteCountrylv.com

b. Enter through the FREE Coyote Mobile app

c. Or, TEXT the keyword to the short-code phone number 4-5-9-1-1 (NOTE: This is not the studio text line.)

3. ANSWER your phone when we call you to win $1,000!

NOTE: The call will be coming from an unknown number and it could be an out-of-market area code in this multi-market cash contest. We will attempt to call winners four times before moving to another prospective winner.