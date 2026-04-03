Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Coyote Country’s 125K Cash Giveaway

Win FREE MONEY with our “$125K Cash Giveaway!” Strapped for cash and running on fumes? Listen to 102.7 Coyote Country for your chance to win $1,000! The winning begins Monday, April…

Taya Williams
KCYE Cash Contest

Win FREE MONEY with our $125K Cash Giveaway!”

Strapped for cash and running on fumes? Listen to 102.7 Coyote Country for your chance to win $1,000!

The winning begins Monday, April 6, 2026.

You’ll have five chances to win $1,000 each weekday!

Here’s how it works:

1. LISTEN at the top of the hour at 5 am, 7 am, 9 am, noon and 2 pm for the winning Coyote Cash Keywords.

2. ENTER one of three ways:

a. Enter the Coyote Cash Keyword online at CoyoteCountrylv.com

b. Enter through the FREE Coyote Mobile app

c. Or, TEXT the keyword to the short-code phone number 4-5-9-1-1 (NOTE: This is not the studio text line.)

3. ANSWER your phone when we call you to win $1,000!

NOTE: The call will be coming from an unknown number and it could be an out-of-market area code in this multi-market cash contest. We will attempt to call winners four times before moving to another prospective winner.

*You’ll have until 25 minutes past the hour to enter the keyword for your chance to win $1,000 each time the Coyote Cash Keyword is announced.

View Official Rules Here

cash contestNational Cash Contest
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect