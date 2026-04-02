Breland Releases Country Version of 50 Cent’s ‘In Da Club’ With Approval From Hip-Hop Icons

Breland released his new single "In My Truck" on March 27 via Atlantic Records. The track interpolates 50 Cent's 2003 hip-hop anthem "In Da Club" and marks Breland's first solo release since 2024.

Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Mike Elizondo are the three "In Da Club" songwriters, with Breland and his team joining them as co-writers on the new track. Breland reached the original artists through mutual business partners to secure clearance for the interpolation.

"Ultimately, they did personally have to make the decision as to whether or not they were cool with it," he shares. "And we were able to get them to both say yes, which, to my understanding, they don't really do a whole lot."

Both tracks are party jams anchored by a trap beat, but acoustic and steel guitars power Breland's mix, with vocals that are more country radio-friendly. The shared hook — "Go shawty, it's your birthday" — opens both songs before they diverge. Breland's lyrics place him in a truck on a Friday night, with imagery of girls dancing in the mud and jeans looking tight.

Breland recorded his vocals in a hotel room in Georgia while on a USO Tour, an experience that included at least one memorable interruption.

"I mean, I did get a noise complaint in Georgia," he admits. "I guess I was being a little loud doing ad-libs or whatever, but I'm like, you don't understand. I think this is a hit!"