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Willie Nelson Leads Soundtrack Release for Amazon Civil War Series ‘The Gray House’

MCA Nashville has released The Gray House [Original Soundtrack From the Amazon Series], timed to the Feb. 26 premiere of the eight-episode limited series. The soundtrack spans gospel, country, Americana,…

Jennifer Eggleston
Willie Nelson performs during The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival on the steps of the Texas State Capitol on July 31, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Rick Kern / Stringer via Getty Images

MCA Nashville has released The Gray House [Original Soundtrack From the Amazon Series], timed to the Feb. 26 premiere of the eight-episode limited series. The soundtrack spans gospel, country, Americana, rock, and hip-hop, featuring contributions from Lainey Wilson, Shania Twain, Drake Milligan, Killer Mike featuring Lena Byrd Miles, Yolanda Adams, Larkin Poe, and more.

Willie Nelson's "Heart of America" serves as the lead single, written by Erin Enderlin, Jim "Moose" Brown, and Jeff Fahey. Nelson's contribution captures the emotional core of the series, reflecting themes of sacrifice, resilience, and the enduring struggle for freedom.

"What a lucky day for us that Willie would take on performing a song for The Gray House," says executive producer Kevin Costner. "I'm not sure what Willie's process is, but it's clear that Willie was ready and willing to go deep when thinking about that terrible moment in American history where our country was divided and at war with itself, a moment in time that I believe we still have not fully recovered from. Willie's talent, while always on display, found a new depth at least for me. God Bless our country and bless this man!"

"Some songs don't belong to one project… they belong to a people. 'The Heart of America' that Willie sings for The Gray House feels like a new kind of anthem, one meant for every American," adds executive producers Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary.

The Gray House reveals the true story of women who helped turn the tide of the American Civil War in favor of the Union. At its center are a Virginia socialite, her indomitable mother, a formerly enslaved ally, and Richmond's most infamous courtesan — four women who evolved their Underground Railroad operation into a daring espionage network, risking their lives and freedom to help preserve American democracy.

The series stars Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker, Daisy Head, Amethyst Davis, and Emmy nominee Ben Vereen. It is written by Leslie Greif, Darrell Fetty, and John Sayles, with all eight episodes directed by Roland Joffé. Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman serve as executive producers.

Track highlights include The War and Treaty's "Blood in the River," Lainey Wilson's "Dead End Red Dirt Road," and Shania Twain and Drake Milligan's "I'll Be Here With You." Arriving as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, the soundtrack offers a timely reflection on the ideals, contradictions, and resilience that have shaped the nation since its founding.

Lainey WilsonWillie Nelson
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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