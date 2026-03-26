What The Band Perry Reveal About Their New Song ‘Psychological’

After several years away from the spotlight, The Band Perry is officially back. What better way to announce their comeback than by dropping a new single?

The Band Perry’s Comeback

“Psychological” marks the band’s first release following “The Good Life”, released in 2019. The Band Perry, comprising the husband-and-wife tandem of Kimberly Perry and Johnny Costello, revealed in a recent interview how the single resonates strongly with the beginning of their love story. Costello replaced Kimberly’s brothers, Neil and Reid. Neil did not return after the band’s hiatus, while Reid left last year to focus on career management.

Perry and Costello had what can be considered a whirlwind romance, with Perry admitting to trying hard not to say “I love you” to Costello 24 hours after meeting him. However, it seems Costello felt the same because eight months later, they got engaged, and shortly after, eloped to Las Vegas.

Perry revealed that when she heard “Psychological” during a pitch session last year, it was a song she could instantly relate to. The track follows the singer singing about being obsessed and changing themselves to fit someone else’s type. “As the narrator and storyteller of this song. I definitely have related to it in many seasons in my life,” referring to her and Costello’s intense love affair and a crush she had in high school.

Ideal Song

When it was pitched to them, Allison Jones, Big Machine executive VP of A&R, and the duo thought it was an ideal song for them. Perry said, “What it takes to be a Band Perry song, really, are the contradictions of those two worlds. You start out sweet and become a little unhinged.”

She added, “Even though it’s such a big, bombastic song, it’s really confessing devotion and letting that tie into delusion. And isn’t that what love is, after all? Just a combo of the two?”

Based on the comments section of the band’s YouTube page, fans are rejoicing over the band’s return to its country roots. One fan wrote, The Band Perry may have lost its brothers, but at least it’s returned to its country sound!” Another commented, “Damn, it sounds so 2010’s Band Perry I’m freaking loving it!!!”